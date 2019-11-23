Graves, Mballa lead Buffalo to 76-73 win over Towson

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)Jayvon Graves had 25 points and Josh Mballa had a tip-in with 23.4 seconds left that put Buffalo ahead to stay in a 76-73 victory over Towson at the Charleston Classic on Friday night.

The Bulls (3-2) appeared done when Allen Betrand hit a 3-pointer to put Towson up 69-62 with two minutes left. But Buffalo finished with a 14-4 run to move into Sunday’s fifth-place game with Missouri State.

The Tigers (2-4) will play Saint Joseph’s on Sunday to see who avoids going 0-for-Charleston.

Mballa began Buffalo’s frantic run to the end with a basket while Graves and Jeenathan Williams each had two free throws to draw within 71-70.

Graves missed a layup before the 6-foot-7 Mballa skied high for the tip in.

Towson’s Jason Gibson missed a 3-pointer on the next possession and Graves added two more from the foul line.

Mballa finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Brian Fobbs had a season-high 22 points for Towson.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories