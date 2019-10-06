Grambling earns 1st win, tops SWAC rival Jackson State 44-21

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – De’Andre Hogues blocked a 37-yard field goal attempt and Devanir Martin scooped up the football and returned it 70 yards for a touchdown to spark Grambling to its first win, a 44-21 victory over Jackson State on Saturday night.

Grambling opened the season with losses to Louisiana-Monroe, Louisiana Tech, Alabama State and Prairie View A&M. The win spoiled Jackson State’s home opener in the 70th meeting between the two long-time Southwestern Athletic Conference rivals. Grambling now has won 10 of the last 11 meetings.

Geremy Hickbottom was 14 of 22 passing for 97 yards, throwing two touchdown passes to Lyndon Rash and an interception.

Joseph McWilliams picked off a Derrick Ponder pass and returned it 56 yards for a touchdown to stake Grambling (1-4) to a 37-14 lead early in the fourth quarter and Kevin Dominique raced 31 yards for the Tigers final score with 8:16 left in the game.

Ponder was 13 of 24 for 158 yards and two touchdowns for Jackson State (1-4) with an interception.