Grady scores 15, Davidson tops Fairfield 67-56

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP)Kellan Grady had 15 points and Carter Collins added 14 as Davidson beat Fairfield 67-56 in the consolation round of the Orlando Invitational on Friday night.

Davidson (3-4) took a 35-19 lead at halftime but saw its advantage cut to 56-54 with 4:30 left. But the Wildcats closed the game with an 11-2 run.

Luka Brajkovic scored 10 of his 13 points during the second half for Davidson, which will play Temple in Sunday’s fifth-place game.

Fairfield (1-6) got 10 points from Jesus Cruz and Landon Taliaferro. The Stags never held the lead.

Davidson went 9 for 24 from 3-point range after having its 809-game streak of making at least one end after missing all 15 tries in a 73-63 loss to Marquette in the first round on Thursday.

After shooting 27 percent in Thursday’s 54-47 loss to Southern California, Fairfield converted 48% (24 of 50) in Friday’s game.

Fairfield goes against Texas A&M in Sunday’s seventh-place game.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories