Grad transfer Collin Hill to start as South Carolina QB

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP)Graduate transfer Collin Hill will start at quarterback for South Carolina when it opens against No. 15 Tennessee on Sept. 26.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp announced the decision Thursday. Hill arrived at South Carolina from Colorado State and beat out last year’s freshman starter, Ryan Hilinski.

Muschamp said both Hill and Hilinski had strong camps. Hill had an edge, the coach said, in playing under former Rams head coach Mike Bobo, who is now South Carolina’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Hill made 11 starts during four years at Colorado State where he dealt with three knee ligament injuries. He passed for 3,323 with 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 18 career games with the Rams.

Hilinski was a highly regarded freshman who had gained the backup role behind four-year starter Jake Bentley. But Bentley was hurt for the year in South Carolina’s first game and Hilinski was the starter the rest of the season.

Hilinski made 11 starts last season and averaged 214 yards passing, sixth overall in the Southeastern Conference and the most among freshmen.

