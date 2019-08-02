Grace embracing high expectations, adjusting to renovations

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — While work is being done installing new, state of the art turf at Clyde-Perkins Stadium, the Grace Cougars had to find a way to get their work in for the upcoming season.

“We have to make adjustments, practicing on the softball and baseball field,” said head coach Norman Thompson. “Just paint the lines like the old days, this is how it used to be all the time.”

The Cougs missed out on the playoffs last year, but with a combination of returning starters and top-tier transfers, there is a buzz around the school, that this could be a special season.

“In the back of our minds, we did have a let down last year, not getting in, we not only want to get in this year, we are expecting great things once we do get in.” said Thompson.

One of those returning starters is Alvin Skipworth, and while he might be listed as a running back, his skill set allows him to play wherever the Cougars need him.

“Last year best year, I’ve got the experience,” said Skipworth. “Just excited to go as far as we can.”

“You might even see him line up at quarterback a little bit this year,” said Thompson. “He’s kind of one of those guys that can go wherever you want to, and he’ll play wherever we ask him to play.”

In front of his will be center Josh Glenney, who headlines one of the most battle-tested offensive lines in East Texas.

“We have a full five returning, so I’m really excited, we have a lot of experience, we’ve gotten stronger and better over the offseason, so we’re excited to hit it hard this year,” said Glenney.

So while the Cougars are having to make due when it comes to facilities, the team is fully loaded.

“Since we didn’t make it last year, we’re doing everything we can, we’re going to be disciplined, we’re going to be like family, going to do everything to go as far as we can,” said Skipworth.

The first step will be August 30th, when they host the Canton Eagles, debuting their new turf, and new team.