Grace boys state runners-up at state swim meet, ladies 5th

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KETK) – Without any seniors qualified for the TAPPS State swim meet, the Grace Cougar boys and girls put on outstanding performances Thursday.

The Boys wound up as state runners-up, while the ladies placed fifth.

Also at Grace Thursday, the Milton brothers, Jeremiah, Isaiah, and Emmanuel signed their letters of intent to play college football at East Texas Baptist University in Marshall.

They are three of Reverend Jerome Milton’s 11 adopted children.

Watch the video to see the story.