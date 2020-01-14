Gorman boys take down Brook Hill in district opener

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – They waited an extra three days to play their district opener.

But once on the court Monday, the Bishop Gorman Crusaders showed why they are capable of repeating as TAPPS 5A District 3 champs.

The Cru jumped out to a 25-16 halftime advantage over the Brook Hill Guard, and then held on to win 50-37.

Sophomore guard Sid Cleofe led Gorman and all scorers with 15 points, as the Crusaders improved to 11-10 on the season, and the important 1-0 in district play.

William Roberts and Joseph Johnson had nine points each to lead Brook Hill, which fell to 11-7 on the year, and opens league action at 0-1.

Watch the video to see the highlights.