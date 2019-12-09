Gonzaga wins sixth straight; downs Washington St. 76-53

Live Now
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP)LeeAnne Wirth scored 16 points with 10 rebounds and Jill Townsend scored 14 and the No. 18-ranked Gonzaga women’s basketball team beat Washington State 76-53 on Sunday.

Katie Campbell’s 3-pointer 36 seconds in gave Gonzaga a 3-2 lead and the Bulldogs (8-1) led the rest of the way. Jenn Wirth’s jump shot with 6:05 remaining in the first quarter made it 11-4 and the Bulldogs ended the period up 22-13. The Zags led 41-23 at halftime.

LeeAnne Wirth finished 7-of-10 shooting, Jenn Wirth scored 13 and Jessie Loera 10. The Bulldogs made 8 of 16 from 3-point range were 29-of-52 (49.2%) shooting overall. Gonzaga distributed 18 assists and collected eight steals.

Borislava Hristova led Washington (5-4) with 15 points, Chanelle Molina scored 12 and Jovana Subasic 11.

