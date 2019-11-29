Golden Knights hope turnaround continues vs. Coyotes

The Vegas Golden Knights head into Friday afternoon’s game against the Arizona Coyotes in Las Vegas hoping to build on the biggest comeback victory in the team’s young history.

The Golden Knights blew a 2-0 lead at Nashville on Wednesday night but managed to send the game into overtime when Max Pacioretty one-timed Mark Stone’s no-look backhand pass from the right side of the net, with just three-tenths of a second remaining in regulation. Paul Stastny then scored the game-winner in overtime when he finished a two-on-none break with Nate Schmidt for his eighth goal of the season and 700th career point.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for Vegas, which had also lost five straight road games. It was just their third victory in 11 games.

“Yeah, it’s awesome,” Stone, who had scored his 11th goal of the season earlier, said of the comeback. “These are the kinds of things that can spark us, and we need to use it. We need to continue to play the right way, play our style of hockey.”

“We needed it,” added Pacioretty. “We have a special group in here, and we feel like we haven’t gotten rewarded. We feel like we played some good hockey, and it just hasn’t bounced our way. And tonight is definitely a game where it ended up bouncing our way, and we’ve got to build off that and play with some confidence.”

Vegas is in a three-way tie for third place in a very tight Pacific Division with Vancouver, which has played one less game, and Calgary, just one point ahead of San Jose.

Arizona, which has the best road record in the Pacific (8-3-2), is two points behind first-place Edmonton and five points ahead of the third-place trio. The Coyotes come in off a 4-3 shootout victory over Anaheim on Wednesday night in Glendale, Ariz, with Christian Dvorak, who had scored two goals, potting the game-deciding goal in the shootout.

Arizona blew an early 2-1 lead and needed a goal by Alex Goligoski midway through the third period to eventually send the game in overtime.

“Obviously it wasn’t pretty, but sometimes you’ve just got to find a way to win,” Dvorak said. “Sometimes it’s going to be ugly. It’s good to get the two points and move on.”

The Coyotes, who lost their season-opener, 2-1, at Anaheim, have gone 6-0-2 against Pacific Division opponents since. That includes a 4-1 win over the visiting Golden Knights on Oct. 10 behind two goals by Conor Garland and 37 saves by Darcy Kuemper.

Vegas, which went 24-12-5 at home last season, is just 6-5-3 at T-Mobile Arena so far this season. The Golden Knights didn’t lose their fifth home game in regulation until January last season.

They are hoping Wednesday’s comeback win over the Predators can be looked back at as the turning point to a disappointing start to the season.

“We’re coming along,” Stone said. “That’s the type of fight we need from our group, that never-say-die attitude.”

