GoFundMe started to have Jason Garrett fired after loss to winless Jets

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Dallas Cowboys suffered their most embarrassing loss in recent memory when they fell to the previously winless Jets 24-22 on Sunday.

The offense looked inept in the first half and the defense was porous against the worst offense in the NFL.

For some fans, that was enough for Garrett to be removed from the helm after nearly 10 years as its head coach.

A GoFundMe was started by a fan asking for donations to buy out the remainder of Garrett’s contract so that he can be released from the team.

The goal is set at $3.1 million and the account was created roughly one hour after the loss to the Jets.

At the time of this article, only $65 has been raised.