Godfrey leads Purdue Fort Wayne past Grand Canyon 71-60

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

PHOENIX (AP)Jarred Godfrey scored a career-high 28 points as Purdue Fort Wayne beat Grand Canyon 71-60 on Saturday night.

Godfrey was 11 of 16 from the field for the Mastodons (5-5). Brian Patrick added nine points.

Matt Holba sank a 3-pointer early in the first period that gave the Mastodons a 12-9 lead and they led all the way after that. They were up 36-28 at the break.

Grand Canyon closed to 50-44 midway through the second period but could get no closer as the Mastodons cruised to the win.

Alessandro Lever scored 20 points to lead the Antelopes (3-6). Jovan Blacksher Jr. added 18 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories