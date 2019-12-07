Goalkeeper Navas hit by bottle as PSG beats Montpellier

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas was hit by a projectile thrown from a stand with Montpellier fans during a French league game on Saturday.

Navas was hit on the side of his head in the 86th minute by what appeared to be a plastic bottle. He was quickly attended to and was able to carry on playing. The goalkeeper appeared uninjured. A stadium announcement asked Montpellier fans to behave and the game resumed.

PSG recovered from an early deficit at the Stade de La Mosson to secure a 3-1 away win and extend its lead to eight points at the top of the standings.

