Gladewater rolling into round 3 rematch with Winnsboro

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – The Gladewater Bears have become arguably the hottest, and likely one of the most improved teams that are still alive from the area.

Interestingly enough they will be playing a rematch on black Friday, against district foe Winnsboro.

The two teams played a grind it out affair in late September, with the Bears coming away with a 16-12 victory.

But Gladewater is a much different team now.

Junior Tristan Holmes was moved back to quarterback. In the five games since, Coach John Berry’s squad has averaged over 43 points a game. That includes the 72 points they put up in last Friday’s win over Van Alstyne.

“It wasn’t too hard of a change because I played it some last year. And so I like it. It’s been pretty easy, and fluent with the offensive linemen, and the tailbacks, and receivers,” said Holmes.

“Our coaches have done a great job of looking for our best fit for our kids, looking for the things that gives them the best opportunity to be successful. And our kids stepped on the gas several weeks ago, decided that it was time to, you know, pick it up,” said Berry.

“We realized that it was time to step our game up, and we couldn’t make the same mistakes we made before district,” said Gladewater defensive end Prenzton Tyeskie.

Gladewater and Winnsboro will go at it at 2:00 p.m. Friday at Sam Parker Field in Mount Pleasant.