Gladewater hoops sweep Troup as Tiger students honors Kobe

TROUP, Texas (KETK) – Just like a number of East Texas schools Tuesday decided to pay their appreciation for the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, the Troup Tiger student section paid tribute as many were decked out in purple and gold.

The group also held up a large number-24 sign, and held up two fingers on one hand, and four on the other to again signal Bryant’s jersey number.

The Gladewater boys and girls basketball teams however spoiled the evening for Troup.

The Bears pulled off an upset by hitting a bucket with two seconds left in the game to knock off the Tigers 43-42.

Eli Kates and Kheave Reese led Gladewater with 14 points, while Clayton Vickers had 13 for Troup.

The Bears improve to 3-5 in district play. Troup drops to 5-3.

Earlier, the Lady Bears defeated the Troup ladies 56-43.

Ebony Pipkin led Gladewater with 20 points, while Victoria Perry added 16.

Troup was led by Maddy Griffin, and Ajayia Hampton who had 13 points a piece.

