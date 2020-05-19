Gladewater great Jonny Louvier named Bears new head football coach

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – Jonny Louvier is now the head football coach at his alma mater.

The Gladewater ISD Board of Trustees approved his hiring Monday at their regular May meeting.

Louvier who has had two prior stints as an assistant coach with the Bears, returns to his hometown after spending one year as the head football coach and athletics director at Spring Hill high school in Longview.

In his one season at the helm of the Panthers, he guided them to the playoffs for the first time since 2007, and to their first postseason win in 15 years.

Louvier will concentrate solely on coaching football at Gladewater as he won’t hold the A.D. title. That responsibility goes to Scott Clower who’s promotion was also confirmed at Monday’s meeting.

Clower became the Bears interim athletics director on April 22 when John Berry stepped down after six seasons as head football coach and athletics director. Berry is now the defensive coordinator at Longview high school.

Louvier becomes a head coach for the third time in his career. Prior to his time at Spring Hill, he was Frankston’s head coach in 2016.

He was also an assistant coach at Tyler Lee high school in 2017, before returning to Gladewater in 2018 for his second go-run as the Bears offensive coordinator. Louvier was also an O.C. under Dale Irwin at Arp.

Louvier inherits a Gladewater team that returns many of its starters from 2019 when the Bears reached the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2013.

Louvier, who was one of the top quarterbacks in East Texas during his high school playing career with the Bears, graduated from Gladewater in 2002 as the school’s all-time passing leader.

Louvier went on to play quarterback at Texas A&M-Commerce where he earned a B.S. in Kinesiology.

He also holds a Masters degree in Education from UT Tyler.

LOUVIER’S BACKGROUND

In high school, Louvier not only shined on the football field, but was a top-tier basketball and baseball player in addition to his contributions on the track.

As an honorable mention All-State quarterback under former Gladewater coach David Hussman, Louvier was the District 14-3A Offensive Player of the Year as a senior in 2001, two-time All-East Texas selection and team MVP as a junior and senior. He threw for 4,502 yards and 44 touchdowns as a prep player while rushing for 1,345 yards and 15 touchdowns, as well. However, Louvier’s talents were not limited to athletics. He was an Academic All-State player, Wendy’s High School Heisman award winner and won the district’s Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore. He was also recognized for his efforts on the basketball court being named the district’s MVP twice as a point guard.

Louvier holds the Gladewater school record for passing yards having accumulated 4,502. Also, he ranks No. 1 in most touchdown passes in a season with 18, most touchdown passes in a career with 44, most passing attempts in a season with 237 and most completions in a season with 127.