Gladewater faces tough challenge with Pottsboro in Friday’s quarterfinals

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – The Gladewater Bears are making their first appearance in round four of the UIL high school football playoffs since 2013.

The 10-3 Bears expect to have their hands full against undefeated Pottsboro Friday.

The Cardinals have already knocked off two East Texas teams in the playoffs, in Sabine and Malakoff.

But coming off a very convincing 27-7 victory over physical district foe Winnsboro, Gladewater believes it will be prepared.

“We’re expecting this to be like a quarterfinal game should be. That it’s two good teams. Hopefully that it’s all decided just based on who comes that day and plays well. And at this time everybody is really good. And they are absolutely no exception. I think our kids trust us. You know, they trust their coaches that they are trying to do the best things to make them successful, and to give this team the best opportunity to win,” said Bears head coach John Berry.

Gladewater and Pottsboro clash at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Gerald Prim Stadium in Sulphur Springs with a berth in the 3A Division 1 state semifinals at stake.

The Bears haven’t been there since 1989. If they should advance, they’d face the winner between Brock and Pilot Point.

