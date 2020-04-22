Gladewater A.D. John Berry heads back to Longview to be Lobos’ defensive coordinator

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – John Berry has spent the past 10 years in Gladewater, but will now be heading to Longview to work under John King as defensive coordinator for the Lobos.

Coach King confirmed the move with KETK on Wednesday morning.

This will be a homecoming of sorts for Berry, who worked with King in Longview starting in 2000, before joining Gladewater in 2010, and becoming the Bears head coach in 2014.

In his final season with the Bears, Berry led Gladewater to the state quarterfinals. He also took them three rounds deep in the playoffs on two other occasions. In all, Berry was 45-27 as head coach of the Bears.

According to Gladewater ISD, Scott Clower will become the interim athletic director, while receivers coach Jermaine Lewis will serve as the interim head football coach.

