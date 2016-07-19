Giving up baseball, a huge off-season plus for Tech QB Pat Mahomes

Whitehouse alum Patrick Mahomes, was one of the biggest stories on Day 1 of Big 12 Media Days at the Omni Hotel in Dallas Monday.

Watch the video to see KETK Sports Director Mike Alzamora’s story.

Mahomes was a dual athlete throughout high school, playing both football and baseball.

But this season, he has decided to focus solely on football, and said this was the first time he had ever had a long off-season, but he and head coach Kliff Kingsbury believe it will be better for him.