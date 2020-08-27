Gilmer-Gladewater showdown postponed to Friday

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – One of the best rivalries in East Texas will have to wait one more day to resume its eventful series.
Due to the impending threat from Hurricane Laura, the season-opening contest between the Bears and Buckeyes is being moved to Friday at 7:30 p.m. but will still be played at Jack V. Murphy Stadium in Gladewater.
Both head coaches Alan Metzel and Jonny Louvier confirmed the change to KETK Wednesday evening.
The Highway 271 rivals have not faced each other since 2017, when Gilmer defeated the Bears 49-39.
A number of other East Texas high school football programs are adjusting their opening week plans due to the potential severe weather and/or evacuation orders in lieu of Hurricane Laura.
- West Rusk vs. Woodville – POSTPONED to Saturday, looking for a new location. Time TBD.
- Madisonville vs. Diboll – MOVED to Madisonville, 7:30 p.m. Friday.
- Cushing WILL NOW PLAY at Somerville Friday at 7:00 p.m. Friday. Original game vs. High Island CANCELED.
- Huntington vs. Warren – CANCELED. Huntington ISD is CANCELING ALL athletic events through Monday.
- San Augustine vs. West Sabine – CANCELED.
- Corrigan-Camden vs. Crockett – POSTPONED to Saturday at 7 p.m.