Gillespie scores 24 points, No. 8 Florida State women win

by: By BOB FERRANTE

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP)Kiah Gillespie scored 18 of her season-high 24 points in the second half and No. 8 Florida State remained undefeated by rallying for a 78-68 victory over No. 19 Michigan State on Thursday night.

Valencia Myers scored 10 of her 12 points in the second half as the Seminoles (8-0) rallied to outscore Michigan State 29-16 in the final period. Florida State approved to 11-2 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Nia Clouden scored 22 points and Shay Colley added 11 points for the Spartans (6-2). Theymade 11 3-pointers but were 3 of 18 from beyond the arc in the second half.

Nausia Woolfolk had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Seminoles. They made a season-high 30 of 36 free throws.

TAKEAWAYS

Michigan State: The Spartans forced 20 turnovers and capitalized with 22 points but it wasn’t enough.

Florida State: Gillespie had 12 rebounds, helping the Seminoles win the rebounding battle 43-30.

UP NEXT

Michigan State: Host Morehead State on Sunday.

Florida State: At Clemson on Sunday.

