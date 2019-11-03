Giants’ Watson exercises $3M option; Abad option declined

SAN FRANCISCO (AP)Giants left-hander Tony Watson has exercised his player option for 2020, which was increased from $2.5 million to $3 million as part of an amended contract.

San Francisco declined a $1.4 million option on left-hander Fernando Abad, who gets a $150,000 buyout and can become a free agent following Saturday’s decision.

The 34-year-old Watson went 2-2 with a 4.17 ERA in 60 games for the Giants last season.

As part of the amended contract, Watson’s $500,000 performance bonus for 25 games pitched was eliminated in exchange for the increased guarantee. He may still earn performance bonuses of $750,000 each for 30, 35, 40, 45, 50 and 55 games pitched next season.

If Watson had declined the option, he would have received a $500,000 buyout.

Abad was 0-2 with a 4.15 ERA in 21 games for San Francisco.

The Giants also announced that right-hander Kyle Barraclough cleared waivers, was sent outright to Triple-A Sacramento and elected free agency.

