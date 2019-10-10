Breaking News
Giants catching prospect Bart fractures thumb in fall ball

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP)San Francisco Giants catching prospect Joey Bart fractured his right thumb when hit by a pitch while playing in the Arizona Fall League.

The Giants said Wednesday that Bart was injured the previous night, sustaining a non-displaced fracture in the thumb. Bart was examined Wednesday by hand specialist Dr. Donald Sheridan in Arizona, and Giants said Bart will not need surgery

Bart is expected to make a full recovery in four-to-six weeks, according to San Francisco.

He batted .278 with 16 home runs and 14 doubles with 48 RBIs in 79 games at Double-A Richmond and Class A San Jose this season.

The 22-year-old Bart was the second overall pick in the 2018 amateur draft out of Georgia Tech.

