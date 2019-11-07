Georgia St. routs Brewton-Parker College 104-35

ATLANTA (AP)Damon Wilson had a career-high 22 points as Georgia State routed NAIA-member Brewton-Parker College 104-35 in a season opener on Wednesday night.

Wilson made 8 of 10 shots. He added seven rebounds.

Nelson Phillips had 17 points for Georgia State. Corey Allen added 15 points. Kane Williams had 14 points and six assists for the hosts.

John Allen had 10 points for the Barons. Jallen Kelly added six rebounds.

Georgia State plays College of Charleston on the road on Saturday.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com