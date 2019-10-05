Georgetown wins 4th straight, beats Cornell 14-8

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP)Gunther Johnson threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Crayton late in the game to help Georgetown to a 14-8 victory over Cornell on Saturday.

Georgetown (4-1) has won four straight and opens Patriot League play hosting Fordham on Saturday. The Big Red (1-2) travel to Harvard on Saturday.

Crayton caught his only pass for a score with 5:13 remaining. The Hoyas forced a three-and-out on Cornell’s next possession. Johnson threw a 9-yard pass to Joshua Tomas on fourth-and-8 with 3:34 to play and Georgetown ran out the clock.

Johnson was 6 of 9 for 110 yards passing, and ran for a 3-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Herman Moultrie III added 101 yards rushing on 24 carries for the Hoyas.

Harold Coles ran for a 5-yard touchdown at the end of the third quarter for Cornell (1-2). Coles finished with 65 yards rushing.