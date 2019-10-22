Genoa hires Thiago Motta as coach after firing Andreazzoli

GENOA, Italy (AP)Genoa handed former Italy international Thiago Motta his first senior coaching job on Tuesday, as a replacement for the fired Aurelio Andreazzoli.

Genoa hired the 37-year-old Motta as its new coach hours after announcing the firing of Andreazzoli.

Motta, who also played for Barcelona, Genoa, Inter Milan, and Paris Saint-Germain, previously coached PSG’s Under-19 squad.

Genoa was thrashed 5-1 by Parma in Serie A on Sunday, leaving it one point above city rival and last-place Sampdoria.

