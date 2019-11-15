Gandia-Rosa lifts North Florida past Southern Miss 66-63

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)Ivan Gandia-Rosa registered 17 points as North Florida edged past Southern Miss 66-63 on Thursday night.

Southern Miss pulled to 62-61 with 16 seconds left on Leonard Harper-Baker’s layup, but Emmanuel Adedoyin and Gandia-Rosa each made a pair of free throws to seal it for the Ospreys.

Carter Hendricksen had 15 points for North Florida (3-1). Adedoyin finished with 12 points.

Tyler Stevenson had 13 points for the Golden Eagles (1-2). Artur Konontsuk added 13 points. Gabe Watson had 12 points.

North Florida faces Trinity Baptist at home on Monday. Southern Miss plays Iowa State on the road on Tuesday.

