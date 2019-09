HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – We’ve got a massive showdown tonight in Henderson as the Lions host the one of the best teams in the state, the Pleasant Grove Hawks.

Garrett Sanders gives us a tour of Lions Stadium and tells us what to watch out for, when they kickoff tonight at 7:30 p.m.

Be sure to tune into Friday Football Fever at 10:15 p.m. on KETK and Fever Overtime at 11:00 p.m. on Fox 51.