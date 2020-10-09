Galaxy-Rapids Preview

Guillermo Barros Schelotto recognizes LA Galaxy are at their lowest point of the season heading into Saturday’s game against Colorado Rapids after a five-match losing streak.

The Galaxy were beaten 6-3 at home by Portland Timbers in midweek to extend a miserable sequence.

Schelotto offered no excuses and insisted LA’s defense must improve prior to the Rapids match.

Asked if defeat to Portland saw the Galaxy plunge new depths, the coach replied: “Yes. We’ve suffered a lot in defense, but maybe this is not the time to analyze when we have a game every three days.

“We need to keep working as we can. It’s a moment to work, to face up and try to get the next three points.”

Schelotto added: “We recognize we need to improve in the defense. After that, the team fights, the team scores goals, but it’s difficult when you lose to find something [you did] well.

“You are always trying to get the best. When you are losing, you are not feeling well. The defense may be something we need to improve a lot.”

The Galaxy face a Rapids team just desperate to get back on the pitch.

Positive coronavirus tests have meant Colorado last played on September 23, with their midweek game against Los Angeles FC postponed shortly before kick-off.

That match adds to a daunting schedule that Rapids coach Robin Fraser already acknowledged was going to pose his team a challenge.

“We’ve pictured a scenario where you’d have to play a lot of games in a short period of time and be able to play back-to-back-to-back-to-back-to-back,” Fraser said.

“Certainly, our depth will be called into play and some luck will be involved. But we look forward to it as a challenge and another challenge of this year.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Colorado Rapids – Keegan Rosenberry

The Rapids beat the Galaxy 2-0 last month in a match that featured an all-action performance from Rosenberry. The right-back had three shots and one key pass in attack while making six tackles, four clearances and four interceptions in defense.

LA Galaxy – Yony Gonzalez

After two substitute appearances brought little reward, the Galaxy need Gonzalez to step up. Cristian Pavon and Sebastian Lletget require help in attack, with Javier Hernandez struggling and Ethan Zubak still to find his feet despite a scoring return to the side.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Colorado beat the Galaxy 2-0 in Carson in late September, marking their third consecutive victory in the series. Colorado have never won four straight matches against the Galaxy (regular season or playoffs) in the teams’ 86-match MLS history.

– The Rapids recorded a 5-0 win over San Jose Earthquakes in their last match, matching their club-record margin of victory they set against Real Salt Lake on September 12. Colorado have won two of their past four matches by five-goal margins after not winning any of their first 812 MLS matches (regular season and playoffs) by more than four goals.

– The Galaxy are last in the Western Conference following their 6-3 loss to the Timbers on Wednesday, their fifth straight defeat. They have suffered just two longer losing streaks in club history, losing six straight in 2007 and seven in a row in 2006.

– No team has had more goal help from substitutes this season than the Rapids, who have an MLS-high seven goals scored by subs and five assisted, second only to Atlanta United (six). Jonathan Lewis is one of two players (also Philadelphia Union’s Anthony Fontana) with a league-high three goals off the bench this season.

– The Galaxy have conceded multiple goals in each of their past five matches, culminating with the six goals they let in against the Timbers. They have conceded two or more goals in six straight matches just once in their history, letting in multiple goals in six straight matches in July and August 2018.