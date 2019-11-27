Gagliardi, Rivers lead Florida Gulf Coast to victory

Breaking News
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP)Sam Gagliardi and freshman reserve Dakota Rivers scored 18 points apiece and Florida Gulf Coast rode a hot first half to a 73-59 victory over Division II-member Florida Tech on Tuesday night.

Gagliardi scored all his points from behind the 3-point arc, knocking down 6 of 10 tries. Rivers sank 7 of 10 from the floor in scoring a career high and added a career-best five blocked shots for the Eagles (2-5). Justus Rainwater snagged 12 rebounds, six on each end of the floor.

Sesan Russell paced the Panthers, who trailed 42-24 at halftime, with 23 points and nine rebounds.

The Eagles shot 40% from the floor, helped by 46% shooting from distance (12 of 26). Florida Tech shot 41% overall but just 33% (6 of 18) from beyond the arc. The Panthers hit only 9 of 17 free throws (53%), while UNCW made 3 of 6.

