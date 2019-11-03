G Brandon Robinson out with sprained ankle for No. 9 UNC

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP)North Carolina guard Brandon Robinson is out with a sprained right ankle.

Team spokesman Steve Kirschner says Saturday night there is no timetable for Robinson’s return, but X-rays show the ankle is not broken.

Robinson got hurt when he blocked a fast-break attempt midway through the first half of the ninth-ranked Tar Heels’ exhibition victory over Winston-Salem State on Friday night.

Robinson averaged 3.4 points and 1.4 assists while playing in 35 games last season for North Carolina.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories

Community Calendar