Funk scores 23 to lift Army past NJIT 75-65

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP)Tommy Funk had 23 points as Army defeated NJIT 75-65 on Wednesday night.

Alex King had 14 points for Army (4-3). Matt Wilson added 14 points and nine rebounds. Josh Caldwell had five steals for the home team.

Zach Cooks had 23 points and six rebounds for the Highlanders (2-6), who have now lost four straight games. Kjell de Graaf added 11 points. Diego Willis had seven rebounds.

Army plays Long Island-Brooklyn at home on Saturday. NJIT takes on Central Florida on the road on Saturday.

