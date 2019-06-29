Friday’s US win most-watched WWC quarterfinal match

United States’ Megan Rapinoe, center, celebrates after scoring her side’s second goal during the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between France and the United States at the Parc des Princes, in Paris, Friday, June 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

The Americans’ 2-1 victory over France set a record for the most-watched Women’s World Cup quarterfinal match on U.S. English-language television.

Fox drew 6.12 million viewers for Friday’s match, and peaked at 8.24 million. The game was the most-watched English-language soccer telecast in the country since last year’s men’s World Cup final.

In addition, Sunday’s match averaged 211,000 viewers online, making it the most streamed Women’s World Cup game ever.

The U.S. 2015 quarterfinal win over Chile averaged 5.74 million, which aired in prime time.

The Americans will face England in the semifinals Tuesday.

__

