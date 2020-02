PROSPER, Texas (KETK) – The Winnsboro Lady Raiders and Mineola Lady Jackets fought it out in Prosper for a trip to the regional quarterfinals, but the Lady Raiders came away with a 59-51 win.

The Lady Raiders ended the Lady Jackets’ season at 31-8. The Winnsboro girls will play Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill or Howe Saturday in Prosper.

Watch the video for game highlights.