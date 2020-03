PROSPER, Texas (KETK) — Winnsboro has punched their ticket to the big dance in San Antonio, after taking care of Howe 50-40 in the regional championship game in Prosper on Saturday night.

After the game, the Lady Raiders took turns cutting off pieces of the net, to remember this moment, but head coach Robert Cochran didn’t climb the ladder, he said he will cut down the net if Winnsboro can win the ultimate prize next week in the state tournament.