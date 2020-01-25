Whitehouse tops John Tyler in annual Coaches Versus Cancer showdown

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The John Tyler Lions hosted their annual Coaches Versus Cancer night with rival Whitehouse in the Lions Den in Tyler.

The two teams went into the locker room at halftime tied at 28. But the Wildcats came away with the win, 57-51. Both schools are now 3-4 in district play.

Cooper Clemons led all scorers with a career high 24 points for the Dub. Meanwhile, Sean O’Neal had a double-double for the Lions with 15 points, and 15 boards. Freshman Ashad Walker led the scoring for JT with 17.

But Friday was about much more than just basketball as Lions head coach Cedeno Clark wanted to bring awareness about cancer. He also wanted to dedicate this night to SFA assistant basketball coach Wade Mason, who is battling stage four liver cancer.

Watch the video for game highlights.