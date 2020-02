MCKINNEY, Texas (KETK) – The Martin’s Mill Lady Mustangs came into their game against Era unbeaten, and they left the same way, beating the Lady Hornets 60-59 Friday.

But a 1-point win is still a win, and the Lady Mustangs will play Muenster Saturday at noon in McKinney as they continue their march through the playoffs.

The Lady Mustangs have won 116 games in a row.

Watch game highlights in the video.