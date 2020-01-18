Tyler Lee ladies defeat Mesquite Horn, tie Lady Jags for district lead

Tyler, Texas (KETK) – In a match up for first place in district 11-6A Friday, the Tyler Lee Lady Raiders jumped out to as fast start and never really looked back.

Lee led Mesquite Horn 16-5 after one quarter of play and went on to beat the Lady Jaguars 50-36, handing them their first loss in district play.

The Lady Raiders are now tied atop the league standings with Horn as both are now 5-1 in district action.

Lee is also 21-6 overall as TCU commit and McDonalds All-American candidate Aaliyah Morgan led the way with 16 points.

Watch the video to see the highlights.

