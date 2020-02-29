Tatum knocks off Atlanta, marches on to regional quarterfinals

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Tatum Eagles are back in round three of the boys Class 3A UIL high school basketball playoffs for the second straight year.

In a highly anticipated top 20 showdown with Atlanta, the 20th-ranked Eagles got off to a strong start, and eventually prevailed with a 60-49 victory over the No. 13 Rabbits.

Tatum, now 25-10 on the season, advances to take on Troup in the 3A region 2 quarterfinals next week.

Atlanta wraps up a phenomenal season at 30-5.

