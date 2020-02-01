Sulphur Springs grabs commanding win over Lindale, 67-41

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – The Lindale Eagles student section was decked out in purple and gold to pay tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, but channeling the Mamba spirit wasn’t enough to beat the No. 9-ranked Sulphur Springs Wildcats, who flexed their muscles from the start and never let up.

The Wildcats trounced the Eagles 67-41 Friday taking control just before halftime and never looking back.

Senior Day-Day Hall displayed his dominance. The IUPUI signee finished with double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Boo Wilkerson added 15.

Sulphur Springs improves to 21-7 on the season, and keeps pace with Mount Pleasant in the district race at 4-1.

Lindale’s Colton Taylor and Jaymond Jackson led the Eagles with 14 a piece. They drop to 1-3 in district play, and 13-12 overall.

Watch the video for game highlights.