Son over Dad: Undefeated Martin’s Mill runs past North Hopkins, 200th win for coach Jake Bell

BEN WHEELER, Texas (KETK) – Martin’s Mill head boys basketball coach Jake Bell is still undefeated against his father.

Coaching against the legendary Jeff Bell, a man who has won 850 games over a 35-year head coaching career, and won a pair of state championships, the younger Bell picked up his 200th career victory Friday.

The No. 1-ranked and undefeated Mustangs dominated as they have all season, defeating Sulphur Springs North Hopkins 66-27.

Junior guard Dylan Morrow put on a show early on, in route to a game-high 21 points for Martin’s Mill.

The Mustangs are an astonishing 33-0 on the season, and 9-0 in district play.

