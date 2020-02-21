Pleasant Grove knocks off Van, advances to regional quarterfinals

Friday Hoops Fever

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Van Lady Vandals tied it at 31 with a 1:30 left to play in the 3rd quarter of their Class 4A area round showdown.

But No. 23-ranked Pleasant Grove made sure they would go into the final period with the lead and the momentum.

The Lady Hawks Miaya Ware made a steal in the backcourt with seconds remaining in the period and quickly got it to Asia Lloyd to beat the buzzer and giver PG a 36-31 lead heading to the fourth.

The team from Texarkana outscored Van 22-16 in the final quarter to claim a 58-47 victory, advancing to the Class 4A Region 2 quarterfinals for the second straight year.

Shanequa Henry led the Lady Hawks with 22 points as they improve to 27-4 on the season.

Coach Marsha Cowling’s squad will now prepare to face No. 10-ranked Bullard in round three.

Pleasant Grove also avenges a first round loss to Van two years ago.

The Lady Vandals close the year at 21-12 as they were led by Gracie Brewer who finished with 16 points. Skylar Savage added 14 points, and nine rebounds.

Watch the video to see the highlights.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC