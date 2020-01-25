PLAY OF THE NIGHT: Tyler Lee’s Jamal Jones with the putback slam

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Lee Red Raiders were making steals thanks to their hard court press quite often Friday in the early part of their contest against North Mesquite.

After Jaiden Pinson picked off a Stallion pass, he attacked the basket but noticed he had a trailor.

Therefore, he bounced the ball off the glass to allow senior guard Jamal Jones to slam it home for our Friday Hoops Fever play of the night.

Unfortunately, Lee couldn’t pull off the victory. North Mesquite came away with a 58-55 win in overtime.

Watch the video to see it.