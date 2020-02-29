Play of the Night: Longview Trinity’s Caed Liebengood

ROBINSON, Texas (KETK) – The leading scorer in East Texas this season showed some of his acrobatics Friday helping Longview’s Trinity School of Texas reach the TAPPS 1A boys state championship game.

Early in the contest, Liebengood drove into the pain and almost effortlessly hung in mid-air, managed to shield the ball away from the defense and hit an underhand scoop shot with a soft touch off the glass.

The junior guard scored 25 points in the contest helping the Titans hold off DeSoto Canterbury 62-59 in the state semis.

Trinity will take on Houston Robert Beren Academy at 8:00pm Saturday for the state crown at West High School.

Watch the video to see our Friday Hoops Fever Play of the Night.