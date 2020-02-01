PLAY OF THE NIGHT: Longview big man Malik Henry

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Friday night Malik Henry showed why many consider him as the top player in East Texas this season.

In the first quarter versus Rockwall-Heath, the Longview Lobos senior power forward caught the entry pass on the low block with defender on his hip, and rather effortlessly turned around slammed it home with two hands as it appeared that the Hawks tried to rotate on their zone.

Henry, a George Mason University signee, was dominant from the start of the contest. He led the Lobos with 25 points, eight rebounds, and four blocked shots.

Longview picked up a very key win the district race 58-50 over Heath. The Lobos improved to 5-3 in league action just a game behind district leader Rockwall with two weeks left in the regular season.

Watch the video to see our Friday Hoops Fever Play of the Night.