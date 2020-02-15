PLAY OF THE NIGHT: Jacksonville’s Devin Mccuin

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – We saw quite a few floaters Friday around East Texas but there was none better than Jacksonville freshman guard Devin Mccuin’s tear-dropper late in the first quarter at John Tyler.

Mccuin used a hard cross-over to get by his man at half court, then went hard to the basket. Once he got just inside the free throw line he pulled up and floated the ball just over the outstretched hands of Lions senior defender Frank Turner and perfectly into the basket.

Mccuin finished with 13 points helping the Indians pick up their first district win of the season 76-72. At the same time, they forced JT into a three-way tie for the fourth and final playoff spot out of district 16-5A along with Whitehouse and Pine Tree at 5-8 in league action.

The final date of the regular season is Tuesday.

Watch the video to see our Friday Hoops Fever Play of the Night.