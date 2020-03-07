Play of the Night: Grapeland’s Keizion Ashford

BRYAN, Texas (KETK) – How about the second effort by Keizion Ashford.

The Grapeland Sandies guard went after an offensive rebound in the fourth quarter Friday with tenacity. Then he managed to quickly throw up shot the went in off the glass.

Ashford scored 15 points Friday in the Sandies 83-67 victory over .

Grapeland plays for its second trip to the UIL State Tournament in the last four years.

The Sandies will play Shelbyville at Bryan High School at 1:00 p.m. Saturday.

Watch the video to see out Friday Hoops Fever Play of the Night.