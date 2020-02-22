Play of the Night: Chris Hobbs wins the district for Canton

VIDEO COURTESY OF @CantonEagleFB Twitter account.

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – Right now, this is big time candidate for “Play of the season.”

How about it folks, in double overtime, in a game to decide the District 14-4A championship, Canton senior guard Chris Hobbs hits maybe, arguably, the shot of his life.

With the Van Vandals at the free throw line leading 56-54 with seconds remaining, Hobbs grabbed the rebound off the missed charity, turned took two dribbles and launched the ball from beyond half court.

Even though he was somewhat guarderd, it went right through the hoop and the net perfectly like a Hail Mary prayer answered.

Hobbs’ miracle shot gave the Eagles a 57-56 triumph over rival Van and the top seed out of their district in the Class 4A boys playoffs that begin next week.

Canton 57

Van 56

Final in Double OT



Chris Hobbs hits a halfcourt buzzer beater to win the DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIP!!!!!!!



I could not be happier for our kids and prouder for our community and fans! We always say “it’s not about me” but tonight it was all about our guys! pic.twitter.com/yLhMYaSMSe — Canton Basketball (@CantonHSHoops) February 22, 2020

The Eagles will open against Quinlan Ford in the Bi-District round.

Watch the video to see this phenomenal basket.