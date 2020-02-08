Play of the Night: Brook Hill’s Joseph Johnson to Tyjuan Cannon

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – When you just can’t execute your offense because your opponent’s zone defense is simply not allowing it, then you might just have to go over the top.

The Brook Hill Guard had passed the ball around for quite some time during a second quarter possession. Unable to find a shot, junior forward Tyjuan Cannon gave the ball to Grayson Murry on the wing, and proceeded to run a backdoor cut. Thanks a great screen by Noah Longemier, Joseph Johnson was able to toss a near perfect alley-oop pass to Cannon, which he caught in mid-air with two hands, and gently tossed in the hoop.

Brook Hill went on to win the contest 55-47 to clinch a playoff spot.

Watch the video to see this week’s Friday Hoops Fever Play of the Night.