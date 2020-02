ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – The No. 12 Laneville Yellowjackets held on for an opening-round win in the 1A boys basketball playoffs.

Taking on Coolidge in Athens, Laneville took control of the game thanks to great shooting and an emphatic dunk from Rico Pereles.

With the 58-48 victory, the Yellowjackets advance to the area round to take on Morgan.