MCKINNEY, Texas (KETK) — It was a run for the ages, but on Saturday at McKinney Boyd High School, the Martin’s Mill Lady Mustangs unprecedented 116-game winning streak was ended by Muenster.

It was a fierce battle between the Lady Mustangs and Lady Hornets in the 2A Region 2 championship game.

But Muenster was able to hold on to win it, 47-45, but what an outstanding run by Martin’s Mill.